$74.78 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $74.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.80 million to $75.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $73.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $313.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $317.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $330.80 million, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $343.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $807.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

