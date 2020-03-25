771,381 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 771,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Chico’s FAS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 833.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 950,638 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $908,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

NYSE:CHS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $208.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.57%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,800.00%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

