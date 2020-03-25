77,375 Shares in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNBR opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

