81,846 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,994. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

