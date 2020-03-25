84,296 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. 1,810,725 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.