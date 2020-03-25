$86.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post $86.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.28 million to $95.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $66.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $458.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.12 million to $463.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $553.34 million, with estimates ranging from $526.60 million to $583.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

