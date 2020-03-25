888 Holdings Public’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on 888. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Numis Securities lowered 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207 ($2.72).

Shares of 888 traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.10 ($1.51). 1,151,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.97 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. 888 Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.54.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

