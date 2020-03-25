$9.71 Billion in Sales Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $9.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.71 billion. United Continental posted sales of $9.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $42.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.79 billion to $45.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.82 billion to $48.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in United Continental by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Continental by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in United Continental by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

