927,576 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 927,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INO. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

NASDAQ INO opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $965.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

