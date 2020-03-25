929,944 Shares in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Bought by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 929,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,631,000. IQIYI makes up approximately 1.1% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IQIYI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQ. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,555,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,408,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.40.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

