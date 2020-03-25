A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.87% of A10 Networks worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,632,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in A10 Networks by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 373,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95,829 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in A10 Networks by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in A10 Networks by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 148,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 451,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.85. A10 Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

