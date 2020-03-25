AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Lowered to $25.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AAR stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 1,620,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,372. The firm has a market cap of $461.21 million, a P/E ratio of 164.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.