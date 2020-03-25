AAR (NYSE:AIR) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

AAR (NYSE:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AIR opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. AAR has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $461.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.62 and a beta of 1.33.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

