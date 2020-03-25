Aave Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.72 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, BiteBTC, ABCC and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $28.72 million and $490,579.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.04241867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036879 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, ABCC, IDEX, Alterdice, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

