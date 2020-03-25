AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AB SKF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 115,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

