ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 16.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 16.50 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 21.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

