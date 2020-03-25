Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

