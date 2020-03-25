Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

