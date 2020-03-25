AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,208,165. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

