AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,010,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

