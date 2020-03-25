Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $545.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,099.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $41,230,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $17,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 842,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.