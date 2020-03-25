Absolute Market Cap Reaches $11,482.87 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market capitalization of $11,482.87 and approximately $527.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.01010071 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00172181 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007437 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00084389 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 740.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.