Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $376,485.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.04092050 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012389 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, DDEX, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Kyber Network, ZBG, Sistemkoin, BitForex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

