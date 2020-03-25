ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

