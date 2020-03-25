Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

