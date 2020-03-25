Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s previous close.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.87. 11,191,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

