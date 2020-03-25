Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE AYI opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

