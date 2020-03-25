Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Addus Homecare reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,882. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.45 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,666 shares of company stock worth $2,561,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,350,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,775,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 158,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 113,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

