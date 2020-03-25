Adelphoi Price Up 56.9% This Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $156,026.76 and approximately $230.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.02591232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00185876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

