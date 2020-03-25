AdEx Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. AdEx has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $131,398.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.02591499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, Liqui, Gatecoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.