AdHive (ADH) Market Capitalization Hits $78,036.30

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. AdHive has a total market cap of $78,036.30 and approximately $144.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdHive has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000109 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

