Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,156.33 ($28.37).

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday. Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,144 ($28.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,163.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

