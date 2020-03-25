Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.92.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Change Path LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.91. 4,828,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.28. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.