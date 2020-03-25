Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,212 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $310.00 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.49 and a 200-day moving average of $314.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

