Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,068 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $867,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $20,528,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Adobe stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.91. 4,828,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

