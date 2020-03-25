Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $586,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $310.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.15. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.