Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 157.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 5.3% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.28.

Adobe stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.61. 937,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,240. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.49 and its 200 day moving average is $314.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

