Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Advance Auto Parts worth $52,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

