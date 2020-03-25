Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 587,609 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 610,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 533,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

ADVM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 1,052,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

