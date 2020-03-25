Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 442,603 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 270.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,194,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,313,277 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

