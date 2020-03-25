Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 427.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 198,371 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

