Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,436 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of TiVo worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TiVo by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIVO stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. TiVo Corp has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $789.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.07.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TIVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

