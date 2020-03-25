Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 90,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 556.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter.

ARDC stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

