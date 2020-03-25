Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,612 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,612 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8,219.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 712,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 604,449 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 462,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $11,454,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.