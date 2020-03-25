Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $7.55 Million Position in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 662,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of The Zweig Total Return Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.68%.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

