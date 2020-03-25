Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Aecom worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aecom by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

