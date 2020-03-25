Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. During the last week, Aeon has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $460.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00691377 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001985 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.