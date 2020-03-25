AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,944 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.63% of AerCap worth $52,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in AerCap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in AerCap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AerCap by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

NYSE AER traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 5,367,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,181. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.