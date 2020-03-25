Aeron (ARN) One Day Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Binance, Kucoin and Coinrail. During the last week, Aeron has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02596976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00184961 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Mercatox, Tidex, IDEX, IDAX, Coinrail, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kuna, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.