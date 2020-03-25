AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of AES worth $52,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AES by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AES by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.01.

AES stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 7,160,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Insiders bought a total of 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

